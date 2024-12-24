Are the Jaguars Already Looking Ahead to Next Season?
After losing five of their final six games to end last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars opened the season with four consecutive losses. Their challenging start doomed the season, as it is nearly impossible to accomplish.
At 3-12, the Jaguars do not have much to play for, as they are undoubtedly out of playoff contention. Still, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson expects his players to be focused and ready to play on Sunday.
"I'm sure there's some of that [looking forward to next season,]" Pederson said. "I'm sure, again, you're human, and things haven't gone our way this season. And disappointing as that is, you're going to feel that emotion. It's just something that, I think, everybody handles it a little bit differently. But it's that mental toughness we talk about, having that. And just trying to flush a negative play. Trying your best you can to move on from bad plays, mistakes, whatever it is. Trying to move on to the next play."
Bigsby insists he is not personally looking forward to next season but he understands doing so is just human nature. Still, with two games remaining, Bigsby is only focused on the tasks in front, which are the next two upcoming games against formidable opponents.
“I mean, that's just how it is," Bigsby said. "But at the end of the day, I feel like we’ve just got to finish these next two weeks strong and worry about the offseason when it gets here. Cancel all the things that you have planned for the offseason, and focus on these next two weeks, and give it all we’ve got. I feel like if we do that, we'll go 2-0, and we just have to do that first. Just focus on where our feet are at, be where our feet are at and execute.”
“This is the NFL, man. It goes week to week. Anybody can win. So, we have to just flush those wins and come back out on top and try to go out and compete at a high level. Go watch film on these guys again, study these guys again, see what we messed up in the beginning, and then come try to fix those mistakes the next time we get an opportunity to play those guys.”
Technically, the Jaguars may not have much to play for. However, pride is technically worth fighting for. Time will tell if the Jaguars have any.
