Are the Jaguars Fixable This Season?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' season is going downhill fast. They have been in multiple games that have come down to the end. One possession games seems good for any team, but the problem is that the Jaguars have been losing them
The Jaguars always seem to be one play away or one win away from having their season turned around. But now at 2-7, the question is why this is happening. And can the offense be fixed this season?
The Jaguars have their franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, who signed a massive contract this offseason. But his play has not been good for the majority of the season. Granted, it is not all on him.
They signed players to improve this team, but this team has not shown they could win consistently.
"I think a certain degree it is fixable," said Hall of Famer Tony Boselli on Jaguars Happy Hour. "If you play cleaner, catch the balls that are thrown to you. No pre-snap penalties. Just do the basics right. I think there will be some improvement. But you are beat up. You are probably out with the guy who would have been your number-one target coming into the season, Christan Kirk. You rookie who is beat up but a heck of a player. Your big free agent missed the game this week. You have a beat-up offensive line. So, I am not sure how much you could fix it. I think you could fix it around the edges just by playing cleaner and not beating yourself. Try to start a little bit faster. But I think there are probably limits because of injuries ... But maybe sometimes you overestimate your talent level too."
"That is the case," said CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco. "And I am guilty as anybody. So, I cannot sit here and criticize anybody else for saying it because I am as guilty as anybody. I thought the talent was better and it is not. You could start with the offensive line. That is a problem. It has been a problem for a long time ... It is a big problem in Jacksonville. I think it is a problem on the defensive interior. I think those guys try; they are good players. They are backups. You would like the have Hamilton and that group led better as backups. You do not want them starting. You need someone that is going to tear people up. In both the passing game and run game. They do not have that ... It is easy to see, it is not hard."
