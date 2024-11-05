The Most Frustrating Part of the 2-7 Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have scored 13 combined points in the first quarters of games this season, which is a large part of why they are 2-7. The team’s failure to start the game off on the right foot has become an issue.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted the various aspects that go into the thought process of him and his coaching staff at the start of games.
“Well, that's the thing about it,” Pederson said. “You know, we say it as coaches. It's like, ‘Let's go tempo,’ right? I mean, I hear it all the time. Why don't you go up-tempo? Well, yeah, I mean, the downside is you were on the field for 30 seconds, and you're punting the football.
“The upside is you get your quarterback in a rhythm. You get your offense in a rhythm, and you potentially end up with three or seven points, right? The other thing is first down, if you want to go tempo, you’d better get positive yards on first down, right?
“If you try to run or throw, it doesn't matter. If it's incomplete a second-and-10, or you run in your second-and-12, yeah, that's kind of hard to go tempo after that. So, we have to do a better job on that first huddle call of that execution and just getting positive [yards]. Get the drive started, right? I think that's the key: just get the drive started, and then you can be on the ball from there.”
While the Jaguars’ struggles in the first quarter are multi-layered, Pederson believes third down is one of the most pressing issues for Jacksonville. He noted the team is close to success but still has work to do.
“I think the number one thing you’ve got to look at, you’ve got to look at the third-downs,” Pederson said. “When we talk about first down, you have to get the get positive, and we've had positive yards on for—we had a great first play yesterday. We’re just a fingertip away from being an explosive play, right? 53 [Eagles LB Zack Braun] makes a heck of a play.
“That's football. They get paid to make plays, too, right? OK, if Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] throws it six inches further, it's a completion to Evan [TE Evan Engram], 20-yard gain, and we're feeling great. So those things, the plays, are there.
“Yeah, part of its execution. Part of its—OK, there's a little unknown too, as to how the defense is going to look at us, because with the injury situation we had and different things.
Pederson wisely held the coaching staff accountable for helping the team improve. However, it will be up to the players and the coaches to correct things.
“We got to strain a little bit better,” Pederson said. “As coaches, we’ve got to put our players in situations where third-and-four is a good situation, but maybe if we're better on first and second-down, maybe that's third-and-two, and you can do some different things.
“So, I think we, as a staff, have to look at the third-downs, quite honestly, and see if there's something there differently that we can do or move some guys around within the scheme of things and try to stay on the field.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE