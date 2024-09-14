Areas the Jaguars' Defense Can Improve
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense flashed immense potential in their first regular-season game under Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen. The unit held the Dolphins' rushing game to 81 rushing yards and 20 points after they averaged nearly 30 points per game last season.
Although the Dolphins’ offense would eventually score enough points to walk away with the victory over the Jaguars, Jacksonville’s defense played a respectable game last week against Miami.
Nielsen says the interior defensive line showed some encouraging signs and things they could build upon going forward. However, Nielsen made it clear that the interior defensive line and the defense have room for improvement as the team moves on to Week 2.
Nielsen noted he played multiple young players and that the defense could have played better last week against the Dolphins, as they missed a few plays they could have made.
“We could—at every position, we can get better. So that was the same thing with those guys. I thought it was okay,” Nielsen said. “Could've been better at times. But at certain times, there were very encouraging things. We played some young players, not an excuse, but young guys out there. There are some of those guys that can play and need to get and play better for us, their ability and things that they've done.
“But as I think overall, when you really look at it, yep, towards the end of the game, I think there's a couple of plays that you'd like to have back in the run game. A couple of—the third down belly play and the last play of the game where he falls off a tackle. If you make those two tackles, you’d feel even better, because we felt pretty good about it right now.”
In many statistical categories, the Jaguars finished last season near the middle of the pack. They added Nielsen to help improve the unit even more. After one week of play, it is evident Nielsen could deliver the goods for a team with playoff aspirations this season.
The unit played well against one of the best defenses in the league. However, for them to reach their potential, it will take even more improvement as the season progresses.
