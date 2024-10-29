As Jaguars Sink, Coach Has Intriguing Answer For Defensive Woes
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense and defense has switched roles over the last few weeks. Over the first quarter of the season, the Jaguars defense routinely played well enough to keep the team in games.
While they would play well, the offense struggled to score enough points to complement the solid performances the Jaguars’ defense had.
The Jaguars defense held opponents to 24 points or less in three of their first four games. The one game the did not do hold their opponent to 24 points or less, was against one of the highest-scoring teams in the National Football League.
Although the unit played well over the first four weeks, they have allowed 27 points or more in three of their last four games, including one of their two victories.
Even in that win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars defense still almost cost the team the game. After allowing one touchdown and one field goal in the first three quarters of the game, the Jaguars defense allowed the Colts to score 24 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Head coach Doug Pederson says he and the team are still searching for answers halfway through the season.
“It's just something that as we look at the tape, look at the personnel, you try to put you try to put a finger on it,” Pederson said. “Is it the scheme? Is it the execution by the players? I would say it's a little of both right now. Look, bottom line is sometimes, and I'm not saying this is the this is the case, but you don't want to do too much on the field.”
Pederson feels the Jaguars have the players to be successful, but each player needs to do their individual job better than they have. He acknowledeged the fact that the team has plenty of work to do.
“You don't want to take things into your own hands and think you’ve got to do somebody else—we just ask you to do your job," Pederson said. "Coaches coach, players play, all that. But just do your job and we'll be fine. When you see the good out there, that's what's happening. All 11 are playing as one.
“But, sometimes, every now and then you get the one guy that maybe he's out of his gap or does something a little bit different or forgot an assignment or something like that, and it hurts us. Those are the things we're trying to clean up right now and just making sure we continue to coach. Coach the details, coach the finer points and try to eliminate some of that.”
