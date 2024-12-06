Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars-Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars are past the point of must-win games. That much is clear for embattled head coach Doug Pederson and his squad entering Week a Week 14 AFC South clash vs. the Tennessee Titans.
To give some insight into what the Jaguars' matchup with their bitter rival will truly look like on the grass and between the lines on Sunday, we spoke with Jeremy Brener of Titans on SI to break down the matchup.
1) How much has Will Levis improved?
Brener: Levis is far better than he was at the beginning of the season. He was a turnover machine before he got hurt, but his time on the sidelines gave him an opportunity to sit back, take a breath and figure out what was going wrong. He makes sounder decisions, and that has led to his improvement.
2) What kind of impact has former Jaguars DL Arden Key had?
Brener: Key has been one of the best pass rushers for the team this season. His 6.5 sacks leads the way and he has gotten better as the season rolls along. He’ll look to add to that total against Mac Jones this week.
3) What kind of game do you expect from Calvin Ridley?
Brener: Ridley may be more motivated for a matchup against his former team, but he has not played to the standards that the contract he signed back in the offseason. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has become Will Levis’ favorite target in the red zone, so Ridley has almost been demoted to a No. 2 role.
4) How can the Titans defense impact Mac Jones?
Brener: The Titans defense is far better than its record suggests. Only the Philadelphia Eagles allow fewer yards per game than the Titans. Part of that has to do with the offense giving the team shorter fields, but the defense shouldn’t be underestimated. The pass rush will look to pressure Jones all game long to make ill-advised throws, beginning inside with Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day.
5) Who wins on Sunday?
Brener: I think it will be a close game, but the Titans have a chip on their shoulder after losing bad last week, so a three-point win for Tennessee doesn’t sound too out of the ordinary.
