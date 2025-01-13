Best Kicker in Jaguars Franchise History Endorses Tony Boselli
The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have the season that they envisioned. The season was a total disappointment from top to bottom. With major injuries playing a key role during the season, the Jaguars were not able to outcome that and more.
This past week, the first domino fell. Owner Shad Khan fired head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson was expected by many to be let go during the season but it did not happen. But now, the Jaguars will move ahead and look for their next head coach.
The Jaguars are now searching for their next head coach and are looking for the right candidate to turn things around in Jacksonville. Khad will take his time in before selecting a new coach. They want to make sure they do all their homework and find the right fit.
But the surprise by Khan was that he did not fire general manager Trent Baalke. Usually, when a coach gets fired the general manager does too. That is not the case in Jacksonville. It has many fans wondering what is really going on in the front office and the organization as a whole.
Former Jaguars great Josh Scobee made some buzz on social media when he gave his approval for Jaguars Hall of Famer Tony Boselli to be a key hire to the front office.
"The most popular answer around Jacksonville for a few months has been Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli," said our Sports Illustrated Jaguars Beat Write John Shipley. "Boselli has remained close to the organization throughout his post-playing days, and he clearly has a close relationship with Khan after the franchise worked for years to help get him into Canton."
"Boselli knows what made the Jaguars successful in the past, and he could be the kind of third party Khan needs to tell him what is and isn't working. He knows the game, the importance of relationships, and he has never been afraid to tell it how it is."
Having Boselli in the front office can potentially bring in more key free agents. Boselli knows the game of football well and played it at the highest level for a long time. A former player and a current player relationship can do well for the organization if Boselli can land a front office role.
