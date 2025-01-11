Should the Jaguars Consider a Front Office Role For Tony Boselli?
The Jacksonville Jaguars need some guidance.
After a massively disappointing 2024 season that saw the Jaguars end with a 4-13 record after an offseason of playoff aspirations, the franchise already made one big change in firing head coach Doug Pederson.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan has seemingly tried it all. He tried hiring a head coach recommended to him by his general manager in Mike Mularkey. He tried hiring a general manager and head coach in the same offseason in Gus Bradley and Dave Caldwell. He tried adding someone to oversee the entire football operations in Tom Coughlin.
And in his last two hires, he tried going for the big college name and a former Super Bowl-winning head coach.
So far, all it has produced is two playoff trips and three winning seasons in 13 years. It is fair to say Khan could use a hand in navigating the NFL waters.
“Well, it's got to be the right person. Frankly, we need to add some people. We're lean, but if you look at the football side, we've added people, we've changed some people and if we find the right person, definitely," Khan said on Monday when asked if he would consider hiring an executive vice president.
If Khan did opt to find someone to serve as an overwatching eye on the football operations and serve as the middle ground between Khan's office and the football side of the franchise, who should that person be?
The most popular answer around Jacksonville for a few months has been Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli. Boselli has remained close to the organization throughout his post-playing days, and he clearly has a close relationship with Khan after the franchise worked for years to help get him into Canton.
Boselli knows what made the Jaguars successful in the past, and he could be the kind of third party Khan needs to tell him what is and isn't working. He knows the game, the importance of relationships, and he has never been afraid to tell it how it is.
If Khan is looking for help in Jacksonville, then there is a strong chance that he shouldn't look too far to find it.
"I think what's important is the structure we have. It worked, which is both Doug and Trent reporting to me. That way, if there are issues, that can be addressed openly and honestly," Khan said.
"I think Doug was there this morning at MEC [Miller Electric Center], he spoke to the players. There's no disharmony as far as that goes. Whoever our new head coach is, it's going to be my job similarly, our job is to support the head coach. What Trent is doing, what I am doing, what the rest of the people are doing are really service providers and serving the head coach to succeed.”
