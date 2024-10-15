Big Changes For League-Worst Jaguars Unit on the Horizon?
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense ranks last in the National Football League against the pass, allowing opposing teams to pass for nearly 300 yards a game. It is a large part of why the Jaguars are 1-5 and one of the worst teams in the league. However, the Jaguars have been without many of their best defensive backs for various reasons.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson gave an update on the numerous defensive backs they have been without over the last couple of weeks. He expects the defensive backfield to get closer to full strength as the season progresses.
“Yeah, in regards to Tashaun [S Tashaun Gipson Sr.], we still haven't heard necessarily, really, from the league yet,” Pederson said. “We have to wait for the league to clear him off of the suspension. So that's Tashaun's case right now. So maybe that'll happen this week or in the near future.
“Obviously, Savage [S Darnell Savage] missed a couple of games in there. I think, too there are some young guys. There's some young guys back there, but they're playing extremely hard. Again, we just got to make sure that even with the guys we do have coming back, Tyson's coming back.
“And we're hopeful to get Dewey [S Andrew Wingard] back maybe in a week or two. We'll see where that is. These are leaders of your secondary. These are veteran players who can bring that leadership back there in the secondary.
Although the Jaguars allowed rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to throw for 221 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception, Pederson believed safeties Antonio Johnson and Andre Cisco had productive games.
“I do think Antonio [S Antonio Johnson] and Cisco [S Andre Cisco] played better [against the Bears] and did some good things,” Pederson said. “Cisco had a nice interception yesterday. We're still learning, and again, it goes back to just making sure, as coaches, we prepare these guys, put them in the right situations, and then ultimately, the communication on the field.”
Although being without starters for extended periods is tough, Pederson must figure out a way to get better play from the available players. While there is an expected drop-off in play between starters and reserves, they are all professionals. If Pederson cannot help the team play better, it may lead to more challenging conversations.
