How the Bears Torched the Jaguars
The story is out on the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense and how to beat them.
The Jaguars' defensive issues were not exactly a hidden secret entering Week 6. The defense nearly allowed Joe Flacco and the Colts to stage a 14-point comeback in a 37-34 win a week ago.
So, it was hardly a surprise to see the Chicago Bears make big play after big play in a 35-16 drubbing of the Jaguars in Week 6.
This included four touchdown passes by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, two of which went to tight end Cole Kmet. And when the Bears' offensive duo explained Kmet's first touchdown after the game, they detailed just how they picked apart a struggling Ryan Nielsen defense.
“Yeah, throughout the week, you watch film, and their backers and things like that, they are good backers but I think team-wise they are fast flow," Williams said about his 31-yard touchdown pass to Kmet that saw linebacker Devin Lloyd get fooled by motion and a fake double-screen.
"So they fly around, and so we had a bunch of mismatch and kind of having Keenan run around and then back here, and then Cole bluff and go down the seam. Offensive line, you know, Keenan all these guys, they did a great job. All I had to do was throw a lay-up to Cole down the seam and let them do the rest. To everybody else it was great. Obviously getting that touchdown and getting everything going.”
As Kmet would explain, the Bears set this play up by drawing the Jaguars' defense in on screens. Not only is the Jaguars' defense banged up and underperforming, but the Bears' offense is downright calling them predictable to go along with it.
“Great play concept. He had run it in Seattle before. They presented a good defense for us to run that," Kmet said.
"We had run a bunch of screens where we're flying the guy behind and pulling those backers out. So just kind of blocked my guy on the line for a second there and Caleb [Williams] gave a good fake and then just right up the chute and was able to break a tackle and get into the end zone.”
