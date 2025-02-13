Bold Prediction Illustrates Career Year for Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2025 offseason with a new sense of hope and optimism following the hiring of head coach Liam Coen and the firing of general manager Trent Baalke.
As the Jaguars begin their new phase, their hope is to return to playoff contention as soon as possible with their franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence has never thrown for more than 25 touchdowns in a single season entering his fifth year in the league. The offense around him has seen inconsistencies in all facets dating back to Doug Pederson’s first year as head coach. However, some of those faults can be placed on Lawrence’s gunslinger mentality with 46 career interceptions.
Sports Illustrated senior writer Conner Orr illustrated his one bold prediction for every NFL team entering the offseason and his prediction for Jacksonville may excite fans. Orr predicts that Lawrence would throw for 30 or more touchdowns for the first time in his young career, which may result in a potential quick turnaround for the Jaguars.
“Though the Jaguars botched the timing of the Liam Coen hiring, wiping themselves out of consideration for other coaches thanks to the presence of Trent Baalke, they got themselves a capable, dynamic play-caller and will almost certainly address some of the foundational issues on defense with the No. 5 pick in the draft,” Orr explains. “A new coach is not a salve, but the Jaguars may finally be able to see their issues from a 30,000-foot view.”
Orr makes some great points in a bold prediction that isn’t too far off from what the expectations should be for Lawrence. Coen is indeed a dynamic play-caller who has been responsible for great play from the QBs he has coached such as the Rams’ Matthew Stafford or the Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield.
Coen will implement an offense that will be favorable for everyone on that side of the ball. His wide zone scheme fits what the Jaguars have in the trenches. Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. should be grinning ear to ear with the possibility of an even more productive sophomore season.
The biggest beneficiary is Lawrence, who is due for a breakout season. Throwing for at least 30 touchdowns and a decrease in turnover rates would put Lawrence in the stratosphere as one of the better quarterbacks in the entire league.
