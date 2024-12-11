BREAKING: Belichick Takes UNC Job, Jaguars Off the Table
Bill Belichick will not be the Jacksonville Jaguars next head coach.
Despite Belichick frequently being tied to the Jaguars' potential head coach opening this offseason, the former New England Patriots head coach is heading to the college ranks to coach the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.
Belichick is taking a shocking leap to the college ranks after months of speculation of his fit with the Jaguars. To many, the idea of the Jaguars and owner Shad Khan offering a clean slate for the next football hire seemed like the perfect set-up for Belichick.
With that said, there are plenty of reasons why Belichick also did not make sense for the Jaguars. Khan hired a name from football's past in 2017 in Tom Coughlin to lead the football operations, and that hire proved to be a net negative due to Coughlin's inability to adapt to current players.
Hiring Belichick, who has a shoddy record as a personnel man, would have been a similar move. What the Jaguars truly need is someone who can lead the Jaguars into the long-term future and stop the hire-and-fire cycle the jaguars have found themselves in. Belichick in his 70s is not that coach; he is instead a short-term solution, one the Jaguars should not be making.
Head coach Doug Pederson's fate won't be officially decided until after the 2024 season. With a month to go, the Jaguars are 3-10 and 4-15 in their last 19 games. Khan has yet to make a public statement or decision on Pederson's job status, but it is now clear he will not be the Jaguars coach.
