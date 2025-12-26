Why Jaguars Are Being Considered Super Bowl Contenders

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up their biggest win of the season in Week 16 of the NFL season, over the Denver Broncos. They did not just win, but they did it in convincing fashion. That got a lot of people and the media talking about the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have been a team that a lot of folks have been sleeping on. They are quietly having a great season and one of the best seasons for their franchise in a long time.

All the questions that people had about this Jaguars team have been answered, but they are not done . The Jaguars already have a spot in the playoffs, but they want more than that. They want to secure the AFC South and get the possible seeding in the AFC.

Right now, the Jaguars are slated at the No. 3 seed with two games to go. The Jaguars will have to back up their biggest win of the season with another one in Week 17 against their AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jaguars are Now Super Bowl Contenders

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has this Jaguars team playing the best football we have seen in years. Jacksonville is ready for its moment and is not taking it for granted. They know this is a huge win, but they also know that there is still work to be done.

The Jaguars have beaten the best team in the AFC and one of the best teams in the National Football League. Coen believes in this team and especially in his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence is having the best season of his career and a lot of that has to due with how Coen has coached him. It has not been all sunshine for these two, but Lawrence has taken all the coaching from Coen and put this team in the best position to be successful this season.

These two are doing great, and they want to do other special teams once the playoff starts. And now we're putting the Jaguars in the conversations of Super Bowl teams.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You cannot sit back on this team that is second in the league in takeaways and has Trevor Lawrence playing the best football of his career, and Liam Coen saying things with this chest and backing his team up, that they are not legitimate Super Bowl contenders," said Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show. "You cannot say it. Trevor Lawrence is playing like a top five quarterback.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.