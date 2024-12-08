What Does Bill Belichick's Candidacy With UNC Mean For the Jaguars?
The Bill Belichick saga has taken another turn.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been connected to Belichick time and time again when it comes to the 2025 coaching cycle. Even with head coach Doug Pederson still in place, most analysts and insiders have seemingly tabbed the Jaguars as the most likely destination for the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach.
Perhaps that is no longer the case after this week, however. The University of North Carolina has clearly set its sites on Belichick as a top candidate for their head coach vacancy, with reports stating that Belichick has taken multiple interviews with Tar Heels decision-makers.
With the Jaguars likely another five weeks from making -- at least announcing -- a final decision on Pederson, the timing of Belichick's and UNC's shared interest is worth considering. It has been known for some time now that Belichick wants to get back to coaching, but the seriousness of his candidacy makes it clear and transparent.
Belichick wants back in the game, and he is available.
Could this be a leverage ploy for both Belichick and UNC? Perhaps. Belichick is able to get his name into the coaching cycle newstorm, while UNC gets a public bump from drawing the interest of arguably the best head coach in NFL history.
The Jaguars aren't a team that finds themselves working on anyone's timeline but their own. Owner Shad Khan does not let optics or the public dictate his decisions or how quickly he makes them. Khan makes his own moves; moves aren't forced to him.
Belichick clearly has interest in the UNC gig. As he should, too. It could present him an entirely new set of challenges and a new kingdom to conquer. But even if he is the top potential candidate for Pederson's replacement if/when the Jaguars make the move at head coach, the Jaguars can't afford to let their timeline or plans be disrupted.
If the Jaguars do have Belichick and Belichick only on their radar, however, then his interest in the North Carolina job should send a clear smoke signal into the air. If they want him to be their head coach in 2025, they either have to move fast or hope North Carolina looks elsewhere.
