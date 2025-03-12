BREAKING: Broncos Sign Former Jaguars Pro Bowler
Evan Engram has found a new home.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowl tight end has signed a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos. The Jaguars released Engram last week after he was a core piece of their offensive foundation for three years.
Engram also took a visit with the Los Angeles Chargers after being released by the Jaguars, but he ends up in Denver after taking his first visit with them in the days following his release.
From 2022-2023, Engram ranked No. 10 in touchdown catches, No. 4 in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions, No. 6 in yards per game, and No. 3 in targets among all tight ends.
In 2023, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the eighth tight end to ever catch 100 passes or more in the Super Bowl era.
A number of injuies led to Engram having his least productive year as a Jaguars in 2024. Engram appeared in only nine games, with the star right end missing a handful of games during the team's 1-4 start after suffering a hamstring injury during pre-game warmups in Week 2.
In nine games last year, Engram caught 47 passes for 365 yards and one touchdown.
In three years with the Jaguars, Engram appeared in 43 games and caught 234 passes for 2,094 yards and nine touchdowns.
By releasing Engram, the Jaguars took on a dead cap hit of $13.5 million and saved $5.98 million in cap space.
Engram was a key piece of the Jaguars' offense under the previous regime, but it is clear the Jaguars are shifting to a new offensive philosophy at the position under new head coach Liam Coen. Coen used his tight ends much differently in Tampa Bay than how Engram was deployed by the Jaguars over the last few seasons.
The Jaguars were active in free agency at adding to the tight end position, signing both Los Angeles Rams tight end Hunter Long and Minnesota Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt. Between them and third-year tight end Brenton Strange, the Jaguars' tight end room is set to look a lot different in 2025 than in past seasons.
