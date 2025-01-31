BREAKING: Buccaneers Block Yet Another Interview For Liam Coen's Jaguars Staff
For the second time this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have unsurprisingly blocked an assistant coach from interviewing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"No favors: Buccaneers blocked Jacksonville’s request to interview its assistant offensive line coach, Brian Picucci, who left Kentucky with Liam Coen to go to Tampa. Jags were able to hire Coen, but not Picucci," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Friday.
Picucci would have been a logical addition to the Jaguars coaching staff as offensive line coach after working with Coen at two different stops. But the Buccaneers are clearly not going to do Coen any favors when it comes to building his coaching staff in Jacksonville, especially not after how things ended with the Buccaneers during the Jaguars' pursuit of him.
This is now the second coach the Buccaneers have blocked from interviewing for a spot on the Jaguars' staff following offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, who worked with Coen in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams.
The only way the Jaguars could circumvent these restrictions is by promoting an assistant coach to offensive coordinator. Titles like assistant head coach or run game coordinator would not apply as a promotion by this specific NFL rule.
Coen had great success in his one year as Buccaneers offensive coordinator, but he reversed course and became the Jaguars' head coach after originally agreeing to return to Tampa Bay on a revised contract. The reception from the Buccaneers, their media and their fan base has been cold since.
“Look, the opportunity to coach in Tampa was a phenomenal one to get my feet wet in the NFL as the offensive coordinator, and I thank them so much for that opportunity," Coen said on Monday.
"As you start doing research and gaining more information as you go, it started to become more clear with every hour that this was opportunity that you just can't pass up, for so many different reasons. You ultimately want to do truly what's best for you and your family, and that's what this came down to. I'll always remember those guys in Tampa, my players, those guys, love them to death. But this is an opportunity to also go and do it with some new guys, right? And to go reach and touch people, because that's what coaching and teaching is, and that's what this opportunity is all about. Extremely thankful for that. But, head and eyes up, and we're moving forward.”
