BREAKING: Doug Pederson Provides Crushing Update on Jaguars' Walker Little
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost another key offensive starter.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that starting left tackle Walker Little would miss the final two games of the 2024 season due to a high ankle sprain. Little sustained an ankle injury in Week 15 but was able to start Week 16's contest. On the first drive of last Sunday's game, Little left the game with an ankle injury and didn't return.
With Little now set to miss the rest of the season, the Jaguars are without their starting quarterback, starting left tackle, starting slot receiver, starting tight end, and starting wide receiver due to injuries to Little, Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, and Gabe Davis.
With Little sidelined, the Jaguars will now turn to veteran backup offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen at left tackle. Van Lanen replaced Little in Week 16 in the lineup.
"You know, he had a good pre-season as we know, and, and he's filled in nicely. So we'll see him over there," Pederson said.
Little signed a three-year, $45 million deal earlier this season to keep him in Jacksonville through the 2027 season.
Little had started games on and off for the Jaguars since they selected him in 2021, but he was always the traditional backup behind incumbent starter Cam Robinson. With Robinson traded earlier this season to the Minnesota Vikings, however, Little was given a golden opportunity to step in and play for a big deal in his contract season.
"Yeah, I guess I was more surprised just like what you said, just getting done during the season. I was anticipating if I was going to get an extension done, it would probably after the season," Little said after signing his new deal. "So when they reached out in the Bye week, I definitely wasn't expecting, but it was a nice surprise. Then yeah, we were able to kind of start working on working on it and we're able to get it done before the Texans game.”
The Jaguars will host their home finale against the Tennessee Titant at 1 p.m. Sunday at EverBank Stadium, but Little will not be a part of the contest against the bitter rival.
