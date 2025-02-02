BREAKING: Favorite Begins to Emerge For Jaguars OC Job
It appears the Jacksonville Jaguars are inching closer and closer to making their final coordinator hire.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has already filled his special teams coordinator and defensive coordinator roles with Heath Farwell and former Green Bay Packers run game coordinator and linebackers coach Anthony Campanile.
Now, it appears Coen is zeroing in on a potential offensive coordinator.
According to Aaron Wilson, Los Angeles Rams passing game specialist and offensive assistant is emerging as the favorite for the job.
"Rams offensive assistant/passing game specialist Nate Scheelhaase has emerged as leading candidate for Jaguars offensive coordinator job, per multiple NFL sources, who predict he'll ultimately be hired," Wilson said on social media.
The other coaches who have been interviewed for the role are Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard and Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski. If Scheelhaase takes the job, the Jaguars will have a first-time head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator.
Scheelhaase is a former four-star quarterback recruit who threw for 0ver 8,000 yards and 50 touchdowns with the University of Illinois -- a school with close connections to the Khan family.
Scheelhaase got his first job in football in 2015 as assistant director of football operations for Illinois. After becoming running backs coach for Illinois, he remained with the program as an offensive assistant through the 2017 season.
In 2018, Scheelhaase was hired as Iowa State's running backs coach and in 2019-2020, he served as the program's wide receivers coach.
In 2021, he was promoted to running game coordinator/running backs and wide receivers coach before becoming offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023.
Coen is set to call plays for the Jaguars in 2025, but it is clear the first-time head coach is looking to fill out his staff with high-ceiling candidates with ties to the Sean McVay system and culture.
"As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more," Coen said in his first statement as Jaguars head coach.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.