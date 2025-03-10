BREAKING: Jaguars Add Physical Former Ravens Lineman To Ground Attack
The Jaguars are expected to lose Brandon Scherff in free agency but they already have a replacement. According to multiple reports on Monday afternoon, Jacksonville has agreed to terms with former Ravens guard Patrick Mekari.
Mekari, 27, spent his first six NFL seasons with the Ravens, who signed him as a non-drafted free agent in 2019 out of Cal. His three-year deal with Jacksonville is worth $37.5 million with a maximum value of $39 million.
Last season with the Ravens, Mekari started all 17 regular-season games and both playoff contests – all but three at right guard. He’s also played center and tackle during his NFL career, so his versatility figures to prove valuable for Liam Coen’s unit
The veteran has started all or parts of his six years in Baltimore. He first entered the starting lineup late in his rookie season when he started five games at guard during Lamar Jackson’s 2019 MVP campaign. All told, he has 53 starts in 88 regular-season games. He’s also gone to the playoffs five times in his six seasons, starting five postseason contests.
Coen said earlier this month that he wanted to establish the run and improve the Jaguars’ ground attack, something he was able to do with the Buccaneers last season. Coen said toughness is a key pillar in his coaching philosophy, something he hopes to instill in the Jaguars.
“The mentally and physically tough part is the one that we really want to talk about,” Coen said on W-Wednesday’s edition of Barstool’s Pardon My Take. “We go into Tampa this past year, they have the 32nd-ranked run game in the NFL in the last two seasons and we go and bring it to No. 4 this past season.”
Coen inherits something similar in Jacksonville. The Jaguars’ rushing offense combined over the 2023-24 seasons (99.3 yards per game) ranked 28th in the NFL. The team’s average yards per carry (3.89) ranked next to last at No. 31. Suffice to say, the ground game is fertile for improvement as long as Coen can achieve the same buy-in he got from the Buccaneers last season.
Mekari should fit right in. The Ravens employed one of the NFL’s nastiest, most physical ground attacks over the last several years.
