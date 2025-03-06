BREAKING: Jaguars’ Center Announces Retirement
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence. Those are the quarterbacks history will tie to center Mitch Morse, the 10-year veteran center who announced his retirement Thursday morning.
“The things I’ll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off of the field. Nothing can replace that, and I will it dearly,” Morse said in making the announcement.
“I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for ten unforgettable seasons. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Caitlin, and my children Kennedy and Deacon for their constant love and support on this journey. I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement.”
Navigating their plans to replace Morse is something the Jaguars will need to answer quickly. That’s because Jacksonville also might lose Morse’s neighbor on its 2024 offensive line, guard Brandon Scherff, who's set to hit free agency on Wednesday.
New general manager James Gladstone could use free agency, the draft or both to replenish that offensive line, something analyst Pete Prisco said last week is the Jaguars’ A-1 priority. One option is Atlanta center Drew Dalman.
“I love him,” Prisco told 1010 XL 92.5 last week regarding Dalman. “I mean, everybody I talk to, I went back and watched his tape. He got hurt last year but he's an athletic center, he's tough, he's physical. You can get better by getting a guy like that.”
Regardless, the Jaguars will miss Morse both at the line and in their locker room. The Pro Bowl center concludes his 10-year career having played 143 regular-season and 13 postseason games – all starts. He started every game during Mahomes’ MVP season in 2018, then served as Allen’s center as the Bills overtook the Patriots as kings of the AFC East hill.
Morse helped the Chiefs (2018) and Bills (2019-23) advance to the AFC playoffs in six consecutive seasons. A year ago, he signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract to join the Jaguars and reunite with Doug Pederson, his former Kansas City offensive coordinator.
Now that the Jaguars have replaced Pederson with Liam Coen and will install an entirely new offense, Morse is walking away. He can walk away in proud fashion, playing a pivotal role in the early careers of two NFL MVPs.
