BREAKING: Jaguars Activate Rookie For Debut vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Joshua Cephus will make his NFL debut on Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans.
Cephus, who had been on the practice squad for the first 12 games of the season, was elevated to the active roster by the Jaguars on Saturday, marking the first time he will be active in his rookie season.
The Jaguars have recently suffered injuries at the position, losing veteran wide receivers Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis with season-ending injuries. This has created a chance for a number of receivers to step up, and this week it will be Cephus' turn.
"Again, somebody will get a role that they probably didn't have previous weeks just because Gabe was in that position," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said last week.
"And then each play you kind of look through who gives us what we need to accomplish that play. There's times where it may be more 12 personnel. But again, if you're going down the rabbit hole of being in 12 personal as opposed to 11 personnel, what is the defense going to do now do? No do we get based, we get nickel, we get different defenses? So, every single play you're always looking at whoever we put out there. What are they going to put out there? What's the situation? They're going to play a certain defense in and how do we respond to give ourselves the best possible position on that play.”
The Jaguars will kick off against the Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with Jacksonville looking to snap a five-game losing streak against a hated rival.
