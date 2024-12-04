BREAKING: Jaguars Add Josh Reynolds to Thinning WR Room
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a big move at wide receiver to close the 2024 season.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars claimed waived Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds, giving Reynolds a spot on the roster opened up by quarterback Trevor Lawrence being placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.
Reynolds caught 12 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in five games for the Broncos before a hand injury landed him on injured reserve earlier this season.
Reynolds, a fourth-round pick for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2017 NFL Draft, has caught 232 passes for for 3,116 yards and 20 touchdowns in his eight-year career so far. In four years with the Rams, he caught 113 passes for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns.
After a short stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2021, Reynolds signed with the Detroit Lions. In 38 games with the Lions, he started 29 games for 1,393 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Jaguars have needed serious reinforcements at the wide receiver position for the last several weeks. The Jaguars lost wide receiver Christian Kirk in Week 8 to a collarbone injury and lost wide receiver Gabe Davis in Week 11 to a shoulder injury.
Since then, the Jaguars have been led at the wide receiver position by Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington. With Lawrence now on injured reserve, the Jaguars and new starting quarterback Mac Jones will need increased production at the position across from their two budding young stars at the wide receiver position.
Reynolds will get his first chance to play in Week 14 against the Titans, his former team.
