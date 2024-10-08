BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Big Uniform Change
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to don their beloved throwback jerseys one more time this season.
After the well-received reactions of the Jaguars' Prowler jerseys on throwback day against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, the Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they will wear the jerseys one more time this season.
The Jaguars will wear their throwbacks in Week 15 against the New York Jets, who happened to fire head coach Robert Saleh in the same hour the announcement was made. The next throwback game at EverBank Stadium will officially take place on December 15.
“Everywhere I go and from every comment I read – it’s apparent our fans are longing to see Jaguars’ players in throwback uniforms,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping when the Jaguars announced the return of the throwback jerseys in July. “That persistence paid off and our uniforms reminiscent of the team's early years are back by popular demand, just in time for the 30th season."
20 teams wore an aspect of throwback gear in 2023, but the Jaguars notably were not one of them. The Jaguars have undergone several uniform changes during the Shad Khan ownership era, but they have yet to reach into the past to don the Jaguars uniforms of old until now.
The Jaguars have not worn any variation of these jerseys since they changed uniforms in 2008. The Jaguars then again changed their uniform design in 2013 after five years of less-than stellar remarks and reactions to their 2008 change.
"The throwbacks, obviously the uniforms are sweet, and just tribute for the history of this team. It’s been what, 30 years or so? It's cool to be able to wear those uniforms and put them back on and represent this city the right way on Sunday," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said last week.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.