BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Inactives For Raiders Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their inactive list for this week's tilt vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, and one veteran name is included.
The following Jaguars will be inactive for Sunday's game in Vegas: cornerback Ronald Darby, offensive tackle Javon Foster, defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, and defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo.
Darby started the first 12 games of the season for the Jaguars but has been a backup to third-year cornerback Montaric Brown over the last two weeks. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson indicated this week that the switch to Brown will be for the rest of the season after Darby did not play any snaps last week.
"A guy that’s worked hard, was kind of thrust into action and has really embraced it. He’s another one that, I think, elevated his game. But again, it just doesn’t happen," Pederson said this week about Brown.
"Buster [CB Montaric Brown] works at it. He works at it hard in practice and he’s hard on himself. He’s coachable, and that’s what’s made him a really good player for us. I think he just is going to continue to learn, continue to grow, continue to get better. That’s a good sign for a young player.”
The Jaguars signed Darby to a two-year deal in March, and Darby performed as the starting cornerback opposite Tyson Campbell throughout the entirety of training camp and the preseason.
Now, Darby has been phased out of his role as the Jaguars look to get snaps from Brown and rookie cornerback De'Antre Prince.
“I’m sure disappointed. As a player, you want to play. Look, it’s tough but again, at the end of the day, you’re going to put guys on the field. Really, we’ve had such a good combination of defensive backs," Pederson said on Friday when asked about how Darby has taken the demotion on the depth chart.
"I think the corner position, we’ve had five each week and it’s been a rotation with he and Buster. Sometimes it’s, Buster’s played well, you play the guy that’s the hot hand. That’s what you end up doing. I think for Darby, the competitor in you would want to be on the field, and that’s good. That’s a good thing, that’s positive, that’s healthy. It just makes you better when you get an opportunity to get back on the field and help your team.”
