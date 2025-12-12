How This Chaotic NFL Season Suddenly Favors the Jaguars

It has been a wild one this season for the National Football League. We are seeing a lot of different teams emerge as we have never seen before.

In a time when the last few seasons were dominated by teams that many people around the league thought would be dominant. this season has been a whole different story, and it is something that makes you look at the NFL and say, Anything is possible on any given Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of those teams. The Jaguars have emergeed this season, and a lot of people did not see that coming because of the first season under the new regime. Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have come in and turned this franchise around in their first season. That is something incredible, and you do not see that a lot for first-year guys. Coen has this team playing the best football they have played in years and leading the AFC South.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on as head coach Liam Coen talks a play with offensive coordinator Grant Udinski looking on during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars Could Be a Serious Contender

The Jaguars have an opportunity to win the AFC South and get a much needed playoff home game and be a top seed in the AFC. They have been battle-tested all season long, and that is something that made this team better. When you win close games and win them sometimes in an ugly way, that is when you find out what your team is really made of.

With the NFL not being predictable this season, who's to say that the Jaguars cannot make a run to the Super Bowl and play in the big game?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The point: It’s hard to recall another, even relatively recent, NFL season like this one. Meaning: a year where there’s a favorite only because there has to be. In this 2025 NFL season, there really is … no favorite—parity, in other words, at the top," said Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated.

“I really think there are at least eight teams that can win it,” responded one general manager for an AFC team, in a text message exchange with Sports Illustrated. “Maybe 10.”

Jacksonville Jaguars center Robert Hainsey (73) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"While the Chiefs season all but ended in Week 14, the Jaguars blew out another division rival (the Colts), the Seahawks mollywhopped the Falcons, the Bills survived the Bengals, the Bucs, with Mayfield, fell to the Saints, the Steelers stomped the Ravens, the Broncos won (although maybe not convincingly enough for skeptics), the Rams hitturbobuttons again, the Packers reminded the Bears of divisional supremacy and the Eagles fell again, in OT, to the Chargers."

