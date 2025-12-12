Breaking Down the Jaguars’ Playoff Picture Ahead of a Crucial Week 15

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the most surprising teams in the whole National Football League this season. Coming into the season, they made a lot of changes from top to bottom. They brought in a whole new regime, and it has played off in their first season.

The Jaguars came out and showed why they made all the moves that they did this past offseason. They have carried all the momentum they built in the offseason and early in the season till now.

The Jaguars are the leaders of the AFC South heading into Week 15, but not by much. The Jaguars are in a tight race with the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars want to win the division, and that was one of the goals for this team this season.

They want it to prove they are a good team and to guarantee themselves not only a playoff spot but a playoff home game. That is what will set up a potential deep run for this team in Liam Coen's first season as a head coach.

Jaguars AFC Playoff Picture heading into Week 15

Coen has been amazing for this franchise, and he has turned it around in under a season. A big part of why they brought him in was because of the offensive mind that he is. You could tell this is his offense, and he has his hands all over it. That is what is making this team go. They have improved on all phases of the game, and they know they have to take advantage of all the opportunities that are presenting themselves this season. They are going to be a hard team to beat and are playing with confidence.

No. 3: Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 9–4 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 96%

"The Jaguars are trying to hold onto the AFC South after beating the Colts last week. This Sunday, the Jets will visit Jacksonville," said Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated.

The Jaguars have a must win game this Sunday, not because they need it, or they go home, but because it is a game they will be heavily favored in and a game they should win against a team that is having a bad season. They need to handle business before their AFC clash in Week 16 with the leaders of the conference, the Denver Broncos.

