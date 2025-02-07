BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Liam Coen's Inaugural Coaching Staff
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced Liam Coen's first coaching staff.
While the Jaguars had already announced the hiring of offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, along with the retainment of special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, each other hire was formally announced for the first time on Friday. Below is the full Jaguars coaching staff.
Head coach: Liam Coen
Offensive coordinator: Grant Udinski
Defensive coordinator: Anthony Campanile
Special teams coordinator: Heath Farwell
Pass game coordinator: Shane Waldron
Quarterbacks coach: Spencer Whipple
Offensive line coach: Shaun Sarrett
Wide receivers coach: Edgar Bennett
Tight ends coach: Richard Angulo
Running backs coach: Chad Morton
Offensive pass game specialist: John Van Dam
Assistant wide receivers coach: Tyler Tettleton
Defensive line coach: Matt Edwards
Linebackers coach: Tem Lukabu
Defensive backs coach: Anthony Perkins
Secondary coach: Ron Milus
Assistant defensive line coach: Derrick LeBlanc
Assistant linebackers coach: Kevin Wilkins
Assistant defensive backs coach: Drew Lascari
Defensive assistant: Mario Jeberaeel
Assistant special teams coach: Luke Thompson
With Coen's new staff, there are only a handful of holdovers: Farwell, Thompson, Anguolo, Jeberaeel, and Tettleton.
The Jaguars also hired Jay Kaiser as an assistant to the head coach. Kaiser finished his fourth season as Illinois' Director of College Personnel and NFL Liaison in 2024.
"In that role, he developed and managed Illinois’ collegiate personnel department, encompassing student-athlete oversight, development and roster management, while also acting as the football team’s liaison to the NFL and all other professional leagues and events, including the NFL Combine and Pro Days," the Jaguars said. "He also educated Illini student-athletes throughout the process to become a professional football player. Kaiser was voted the 2023 NFL Liaison of the Year in recognition of his contributions to NFL scouting and performance as a pro liaison. The award was voted on by NFL personnel."
“What I really like about this staff – and this really began to shape in the last few days – is that we already speak the same modern, NFL language,” Coen said in a statement.
“We each have remarkably similar backgrounds, coaching influences and innovative offensive or defensive concepts. With this shared terminology, we can accelerate past the standard learning curve that most staffs face, and instead prioritize installations on offense, defense and special teams. I am excited to get started.”
Coen's initial Jaguars coaching staff has 174 collective seasons of NFL coaching experience (8.3 per staff member.) The average age of coaches is 42.
