BREAKING: Jaguars Assistant Coach Tettleton Took College HC Interview
The Jacksonville Jaguars could potentially lose a second offensive assistant to the college football coaching ranks.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jaguars offensive assistant Tyler Tettleton recently interviewed for the head coach role at Ohio University. If Tettleton were to take the job, he would be the second Jaguars assistant this month to leave for a job in college football.
After being the Jaguars' assistant running backs coach in 2022, Tettleton served as assistant wide receivers coach in 2023 and entered 2024 in the same role. Tettleton was then made the Jaguars' new running back coach two weeks ago after former running backs coach Jerry Mack left to take the head coach job at Kennesaw State.
"Then, internally Tyler Tettleton, who's been in that room before, we're going to just sort of give him some running back responsibilities. He's coached them a little bit on the side the last couple of years," Pederson said earlier this month. "Been in that room, understands what we're doing offensively. So, we'll spread it out a little bit, but Tyler will be the main focal point there.”
"I think he and Jamel [Offensive Quality Control Jamel Mutunga] are two guys that it’ll be a great opportunity with the workload and being able to spread it out and handle that position," Pederson said. "Tyler will be the point person in there, but it'll be a good opportunity for him these next couple of weeks to really have a position group and then coach them and lead those guys.”
While it is unclear if Tettleton will actually be given the job, it is clear that Jaguars assistants are starting to form some contingency plans after the disastrous 2024 season.
