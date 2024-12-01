BREAKING: Jaguars Offensive Assistant Takes College Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be seeing some change coming to their offensive coaching staff.
Jacksonville Jaguars running backs coach Jerry Mack is accepting a job with Kennesaw State, with the school making the announcement during the fourth quarter of Jaguars vs. the Houston Texans.
"My family and I are extremely excited to join the Owl family! I want to thank Director of Athletics Milton Overton and President Kathy Schwaig for this phenomenal opportunity," Mack said in a statement via Kennesaw State.
"KSU is one of the fastest-growing institutions in the country with no ceiling on the potential opportunities it presents for our student-athletes. I am grateful and honored to be entrusted as the leader and standard bearer of our team. I'm looking forward to helping our young men build on the success of our program, obtain degrees, win championships, and develop into great citizens that our KSU family will be proud of."
Mack joined the Jaguars' coaching staff this offseason and has consistently been praised by the Jaguars' running back room. Now, he is heading back to the college ranks.
"After an extensive national search, I would like to welcome coach Jerry Mack, his wife, Starlett, and family to Owl Nation as our head football coach," Kennesaw State Director of Athletics Milton Overton said.
"Coach Mack's values and professional qualifications align with the strategic direction of our football program. He has 20 years of coaching experience at all levels, has shown a longstanding ability to connect with players, and owns a relentless recruiting mindset. Coach Mack has proven experience running up-tempo and productive offensive schemes."
