BREAKING: Jaguars' Campbell Makes Progress On Injury Report

Jaguars' Campbell Makes Progress On Injury Report
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell has had his injury status improve as the team prepares for a key AFC South battle vs. the Tennessee Titans.
After being listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, Campbell was upgraded to limited on Thursday. Campbell has been dealing with a thigh injury he sustained in Week 13, and the question still remains if the Jaguars will have their No. 1 defensive back on the field against the Titans on this Sunday.
"Kind of like we had at the beginning of the year. We’ve got Tre [CB De’Antre Prince], got Buster [CB Montaric Brown]. You'll have Darb [CB Ronald Darby]. Then we'll be able to continue that rotation with those three guys," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said on Thursday.
"That's probably what you'll have out there. We’re going to change a few coverage things to do some things if and even when Tyson's there. So just change a few coverage things this game. Mixing up the look type-wise. So that'll help as well.”
Also limited for the Jaguars were wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder) and outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring).
Washington spoke with media after practice on Thursday and made no indication he would miss Sunday's contest vs. the Titans, though he wore a non-contact jersey at practice.
Listed as out for the second day in a row for the Jaguars were veteran punter Logan Cooke (left knee) and long snapper Ross Matiscik (hamstring), each of whom missed practice on Wednesday after sustaining injuries in Week 13.
