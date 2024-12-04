BREAKING: Jaguars' Cooke Lands on First Injury Report of Week 14
The Jacksonville Jaguars need a win against the Tennessee Titans in the worst way this weekend, but they may have to do it without one of their most consistent players.
Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (left knee) was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice, one day after the Jaguars added a punter to the practice squad. Cooke sustained the injury during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans.
Along with Cooke, the Jaguars were also missing standout long snapper Ross Matiscik with a hamstring injury. The Jaguars also added a long-snapper to the practice squad on Tuesday.
"Both are on the injury report obviously. Both guys won’t practice today, so we just need to get the reps from that position. So, these two guys [P Matt Haack and LS Tucker Addington], we brought them in to fill that need," Pederson said.
In addition, the Jaguars were also without cornerback Tyson Campbell at Wednesday's practice. Campbell was listed with a thigh injury that he sustained in Week 13.
"Yeah, Savage, ankle. Returned to play. Should be fine. He’ll be day-to-day. Tyson’s the same thing. Tyson will be day-to-day with his quad this week," Pederson said on Monday.
As for which Jaguars were limited, outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) and Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder) were partial participants in practice.
The Jaguars will travel to Nashville this weekend in hopes of snapping a five-game losing streak that has dropped them to 2-10 and out of playoff contention. The Titans won last year's contest in Nashville, knocking the Jaguars out of the 2023 playoffs as a result of the big win.
