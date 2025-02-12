BREAKING: Jaguars Complete Interview With Bengals' Trey Brown
The Jacksonville Jaguars' general manager search officially kicked off with interviews this week, and interview No. 2 seems to be wrapped up.
The Jaguars officially announced that Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown had completed an interview on Wednesday. This makes him the second candidate to interview with the team so far following San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams, who interviewed with the team on Tuesday.
Brown has been with the Bengals since being hired as a scout in 2021. He was then promoted in 2022 to his current role.
A former cornerback, Brown spent the first three years of his scouting career with the New England Patriots; first as a scouting assistant in 2010 and then as an area scout from 2011-2012. Brown was then a scout for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-2014 before becoming assistant director of college scouting in 2015.
In 2016, Brown was promoted to director of college scouting and held this role through 2018. In 2019, he became executive vice president of football operations for the AAF's Birmingham Iron. In 2020, he became the director of player personnel of the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks.
Including interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the Jaguars now have eight known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke.
The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams; Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire last Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement on Monday.
