BREAKING: Jaguars Complete Interview With Buccaneers' Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up another interview for their vacant head coach position, this time speaking with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Coen's interview with the Jaguars wrapped up late Wednesday night, making him the sixth coach the Jaguars have interviewed thus far.
Coen follows Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
"I think we have a very compelling case on what we can offer the head coach and you know that. I think the players, where we stand on our draft, our salary cap, the city, the bricks and mortar, the facility and our division," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said last Monday.
"It's a very compelling case, but like we did last time, the head coach needs to be comfortable with what we're doing. Our job is to be able to provide them with all the resources they want. So, we'll go through that process, and it's got to work for them.”
Coen, who has been a long-time assistant for Sean McVay and also had success with Will Levis at Kentucky, just wrapped up his first year as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator -- a year that saw the offense turn into a top-5 unit.
In 2024, the Buccaneers ranked top-five in: total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, third-down percentage, and red-zone touchdown percentage.
"Liam has done an incredible job," Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield said last week.
"It's the influence he's had throughout all the guys teaching the game of football, and I've mentioned to you guys like all year, that teaching the details of why we're doing certain things, why we have certain plays alerted or canned, whatever you want to call it. And he does a great job of that, and then calling the plays with player strengths, that's what good OCs do. And so he's done an unbelievable job."
With Coen now interviewed, the Jaguars still have four coaches on their interview list who they are set to interview in Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores -- who is scheduled for Friday. They also still have to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Buffalo Bills offensive coordaintor Joe Brady, and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
