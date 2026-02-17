Why Jaguars Must Learn to Live Up to the Pressure

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be the hunted next season, instead of being the hunters. The Jaguars are going to have a huge target on their back next season as well.

The Jaguars are coming off a very successful season, where this team won the AFC South by winning 13 games. They want to repeat that success and be better next season, but they will have the rest of the division hunting them down and wanting to dethrone them as AFC South Champions.

The Jaguars team will have pressure next season as well. When you have the season that the Jaguars just did a season ago, there are now huge expectations. This team is expected to win a lot of games now and make the playoffs again next season.

This team wants to do more than win the division and get to the playoffs: they want to make a deep run and get to the Super Bowl next season. Whether there are expectations from themselves or people outside the building, they need to live up to them.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jaguars will have a target on their back next season

It is never an easy thing for any team to come back the next season and have similar success that they had the season prior. But if the Jaguars want to be a great team in this league and be a team people respect, they are going to have to be consistent now. They have the right team to do that. Head coach Liam Coen showed what he could do just one year into his time in Duval. Coen and his coaching staff are going to get better, and they also want to win it all.

From a roster perspective, the Jaguars have the right players in place to get far next season. They have a good quarterback who played the best football of his career. They got the right offensive weapons all over the field. And the Jaguars' defense took a major step last season. That defense is going to be better next season. And the one thing you cannot forget about this Jaguars team is their special teams. It was a great showing by the special teams last season as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) fakes the hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars are going to face a lot of different things next season, but they have the right personnel to continue their success from a season ago. They want to be great, and they know they can and have the right coaches in the building.

