BREAKING: Jaguars Interviewing Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Today
The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have the season that they envisioned. The season was a total disappointment from top to bottom. With major injuries playing a key role during the season, the Jaguars were not able to achieve that and more.
;asst past week, the first domino fell. Owner Shad Khan fired head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson was expected by many to be let go during the season but it did not happen. But now, the Jaguars will move ahead and look for their next head coach.
The Jaguars are now searching for their next head coach and are looking for the right candidate to turn things around in Jacksonville. Khad will take his time in before selecting a new coach. They want to make sure they do all their homework and find the right fit.
A new candidate has emerged for the head coaching opening in Jacksonville. The Jaguars will be interviewing Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the job.
According to Senior National Writer Peter Schrager, the Jaguars will be interviewing Coen today.
"Tampa Bay OC Liam Coen is interviewing with the Jaguars for their HC vacancy today, per sources," said Schrager on X/Twitter.
Coen has the Bucs playing their best football this season. The offense looked dynamic, especially at the end of the season. The Bucs won another NFC South title with a 10-7 record. They went to the playoffs but got eliminated this past weekend against the Washington Commanders 23-20.
Coen is a good offensive mind and is creative on the offensive side of the ball. Something that the Jaguars offense did not have last season. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence can benefit from a playingcaller like Coen.
“I think we want him to represent the city and the team, obviously, well," said Jaguars owner Shad Khan. "We want him to win. Right now, we are the most predictable team on both sides of the ball. Football, to win, deception is a big part of it. Unpredictability. If you know exactly what we’re going to do on offense or defense, you’d better have the 22 best players to help us win a football game. So, being unpredictable is I think modern football, and we have to be able to show that on the field.”
