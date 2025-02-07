BREAKING: Jaguars DE Arik Armstead is the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
One Jacksonville Jaguars player received one of the best honors any player can receive.
Jaguars star defensive end Arik Armstead won the honor of being the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
"God is good all the time, even though I do not deserve it he is never failing and to the NFL to commissioner [Roger] Goodell thank for this honor, it is a huge honor," said Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead. "Thank you for your commitment to our communities Nationwide."
"Also, thank you to the Jags organization. Jacksonville, [Shad] Khan and your family thank you for embracing me and my family and welcoming us to Jacksonville. Thank you for your commitment as well for impacting our community."
"To the [Walter] Payton family. It has been tremendous to meet you throughout these years and I think the true testament of Walter character is seeing his spirit live through you, even till this day."
"To my beautiful wife, I love you, I am nothing without you. And thank you for our biggest blessings, our daughters, and our baby boy on the way. Thank you, I owe so much to you. To my parents, thank you for instilling your spirit into me at a young age and your guidance is the biggest reason why I am at where I am at in my life right now. And I hope I make you proud."
"Since joining the Jaguars in 2024, he has been active in the Jacksonville community, expanding his reach by participating in the EverBank Touchdowns for Tomorrow program which highlights the importance of financial literacy, demonstrated on the field through football drills," said our Jaguars beat writer John Shipley. "Armstead joined EverBank staff and hundreds of kids from Duval County Public Schools to emphasize the importance of financial education at a young age and to ensure they are setting themselves up for success in the future. Later this month, he will be working with Blessing in a Backpack, a nonprofit that provides food on weekends and holidays for school-aged children who might otherwise go hungry."
“Since Arik’s arrival in Jacksonville this year, he has made a positive impression on the field and in the locker room, especially with our younger players. But it is with his philanthropic mindset where he truly shines,” said former Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson last season."
