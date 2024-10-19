BREAKING: Jaguars Defense Gets Massive Boost with Star's Return
It couldn't have happened at a better time for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On Saturday, before an absolute must-win game against the lowly New England Patriots in London, it was announced that star cornerback Tyson Campbell was activated from the injured reserve.
Campbell is the best cornerback on the roster and a crucial boost to a defense that has struggled mightily in his absence. The fourth-year cornerback out of Georgia had only played in the Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins before a hamstring injury forced him to miss the next 5 games.
Head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that things were looking good for the corner's return.
"Tyson looks good, had a good week of preparation," Pederson said. "And again, just barring any setbacks, he should be cleared and good for the game. We'll make that decision. Both decisions will be Etienne’s probably game day. If we make a decision on Tyson, it would have to be tomorrow. Just to clarify."
Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was relieved this week with the possibility of the now-confirmed good news. Campbell is an instant impact player and his presence will be felt from the first defensive snap.
"“It's huge, great player. We don't want to lose any good players, any of our players. Getting him back, he's a phenomenal talent, athlete, great teammate," Nielsen said.
In Campbell's absence, the Jaguars were forced to utilize a next-man-up mentality, which seemed to be a rotation of cornerbacks and nickels (especially when Darnell Savage battled injury) and it facilitated one of the worst pass defenses in the league.
The Patriots game is a must-win. The Jaguars just got a huge boost.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.