Jaguars-Patriots: Two Key Stars Listed as Questionable
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of their shortest injury reports of the season entering their Week 7 bout with the New England Patriots.
While players such as Arik Armstead or Gabe Davis were listed as limited in practice throughout the week, the only players listed on Jacksonville's game status report for Sunday are running back Travis Etienne and cornerback Tyson Campbell, who are both dealing with hamstring injuries.
Campbell has missed the last five games after injuring his hamstring in Week 1 and landing on injured reserve, though he returned to practice last week when the Jaguars opened his 21-day practice window.
As for Etienne, he was listed by head coach Doug Pederson as "week-to-week" earlier in the week after suffering a hamstring injury last week.
“Yeah, I think Etienne is progressing. We still haven't made a decision yet. We're going to get through tomorrow, could be game time. But he's doing well. He's doing really well," Pederson said.
"Tyson looks good, had a good week of preparation. And again, just barring any setbacks, he should be cleared and good for the game. We'll make that decision. Both decisions will be Etienne’s probably game day. If we make a decision on Tyson, it would have to be tomorrow. Just to clarify.”
While it remains to be seen if either player will take the field vs. the Patriots, this is at least good news for a Jaguars team that still needs to get fully healthy. Etienne would be replaced by Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson if he can't play, while Campbell would fill a massive void at cornerback for one of the NFL's worst pass defenses.
“It's huge, great player. We don't want to lose any good players, any of our players. Getting him back, he's a phenomenal talent, athlete, great teammate," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week.
"We're excited about getting him back in the fold. You'll see some different combinations now that we have him back and kind of how we started the year so very excited.”
If Campbell doesn't play this Sunday, then he would have to be activated before next week's game against the Green Bay Packers or stay on injured reserve for the rest of the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE