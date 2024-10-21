BREAKING: Jaguars Flexed Out of Primetime Matchup vs. Top NFC Team
The Jacksonville Jaguars are falling victim to the NFL's flex schedule once more.
Six years ago, a disappointing start to the season got the Jaguars flexed out of a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And on Monday, history repeated itself as the 2-5 Jaguars got their Week 9 Sunday Night Football tilt vs. the Philadelphia Eagles flexed to the afternoon slate.
"The Week 9 Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings game will move to Sunday Night Football on NBC. The Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles game will be played at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS," the NFL officially announced.
It is hardly a surprise to see the NFL sour on the expectations of the Jaguars in primetime. The Jaguars went 0-2 in primetime last season with losses to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football and to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
The Jaguars also lost a Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup to the Buffalo Bills in embarrassing 47-10 fashion. The Jaguars have an exciting young roster and a marketable franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but they don't yet have the on-field success or consistency to be a prominent primetime team.
Perhaps the Jaguars can change the conversation over the second-half of the season, similar to in 2022 when they made the playoffs and became one of the league's top up-and-coming teams after a 2-6 start.
But until the Jaguars prove their mettle on the field, it will be tough to expect them in many primetime games. Perhaps a win over a top NFC team and winner like the Eagles can change that.
