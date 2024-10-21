Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Jaguars Flexed Out of Primetime Matchup vs. Top NFC Team

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles will not be playing on Sunday Night Football next weekend.

John Shipley

Oct 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco celebrates his interception return for a touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco celebrates his interception return for a touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are falling victim to the NFL's flex schedule once more.

Six years ago, a disappointing start to the season got the Jaguars flexed out of a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And on Monday, history repeated itself as the 2-5 Jaguars got their Week 9 Sunday Night Football tilt vs. the Philadelphia Eagles flexed to the afternoon slate.

"The Week 9 Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings game will move to Sunday Night Football on NBC. The Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles game will be played at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS," the NFL officially announced.

It is hardly a surprise to see the NFL sour on the expectations of the Jaguars in primetime. The Jaguars went 0-2 in primetime last season with losses to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football and to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

The Jaguars also lost a Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup to the Buffalo Bills in embarrassing 47-10 fashion. The Jaguars have an exciting young roster and a marketable franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but they don't yet have the on-field success or consistency to be a prominent primetime team.

Perhaps the Jaguars can change the conversation over the second-half of the season, similar to in 2022 when they made the playoffs and became one of the league's top up-and-coming teams after a 2-6 start.

But until the Jaguars prove their mettle on the field, it will be tough to expect them in many primetime games. Perhaps a win over a top NFC team and winner like the Eagles can change that.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

Home/News