Inside the Jaguars' Run to 2025 Playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the playoffs, and they have a good shot to make quite the run.

The Jaguars clinched a playoff spot on Monday night, making them one of five AFC teams to earn a playoff spot through 16 weeks and leaving just two spots left. We discuss all of this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

The Jaguars have a plethora of options in front of them when it comes to the actual seeding of the AFC, which means the Jaguars still have plenty to play for over the next two weeks. The Jaguars' last two games come against AFC South opponents in the form of the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, and there is plenty still at stake.

According to ESPN's playoff projections, the Jaguars have a 77.2% chance to win the AFC South and under 14% chance to win the AFC's No. 1 seed. After a four-win season a year ago, the Jaguars have become one of the AFC's best teams.

But the Jaguars and their coaching staff know there is still a lot of football left to be played. The Jaguars will want to win the highest seed possible to hopefully earn a home playoff game against a tough AFC field, which brings big stakes to Sunday's game against the Colts.

“Yeah, for me it was just keep working," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said about his reaction to the Jaguars locking up a playoff spot.

"That was great. I'm glad that happened, but honestly, we're so focused on this current game and maybe that's a bad answer, but it's an honest answer. It didn't affect what I was doing at the time and I can't speak for all the other coaches, but I can assume it was a very similar experience for them too, because we've been trying to grind it and get this thing right and get ready, prepared for this next game but definitely fired up about the opportunity to go ahead and continue playing.”

The Jaguars will travel to face the Colts and veteran quarterback Philip Rivers in Week 17, with a win giving them a chance to clinch the AFC South. The Jaguars will then finish their season at home against the Tennessee Titans before advancing to the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season under former head coach Doug Pederson.

