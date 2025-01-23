BREAKING: Jaguars' Hall of Famer Tony Boselli Takes on Key Role in HC Search
A new key figure has emerged in the Jacksonville Jaguars' search for a new head coach: Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Tony Boselli.
According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Boselli is taking an active role in the Jaguars' head coach search starting today.
"Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jaguars legend Tony Boselli is now part of the Jags coaching search process," Jones said. "Boselli has been added to aid in the process with GM Trent Baalke no longer with the team."
According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Boselli has spent most of Thursday at the Jaguars' facilities.
It seems fair to speculate that Boselli could be in line to join owner Shad Khan and assistant general manager Ethan Waugh on interviews. The Jaguars have Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in for an in-person interview on Thursday, while former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is set to interview on Friday.
Boselli was the Jaguars' first-ever draft selection, being picked second overall in the 1995 NFL Draft. He held down the team's left tackle spot until 2001, being elected to the Pro Bowl five times. He was a first-team All-Pro three times (1997-99) and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame second-team All-1990s Team.
Boselli has remained close to the Jaguars organization since his retirement, and it now looks like the only Hall of Famer in franchise history is set to aid the Jaguars in their search for a new head coach -- just one day after the Jaguars moved on from general manager Trent Baalke.
"Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately," Khan said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Trent leaves us with my deepest appreciation for his efforts over the past five seasons. Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager and play an important role, with others, as we continue the process of interviewing candidates to serve as our new head coach. I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville and look forward to introducing a new head coach who will make that happen for our players and fans alike."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.