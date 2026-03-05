One Free-Agent the Jaguars Must Let Someone Else Overpay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars seem unlikely to spend big over the next few weeks; in large part because they still have to get their cap space in order.

But as the Jaguars restructure deals and make moves over the next several days, it is clear that Jaguars general manager James Gladstone will have the flexibility to make any move deemed necessary.

With that in mind, the Jaguars must have some guardrails still in place as they explore their options this month. That means staying away from potential overpays, and there is one specific scenario they should avoid when the free agent market flies open.

The Kenneth Walker Scenario

There is no denying that Seattle Seahawks running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker is a talented player. Walker played some of the best football of his entire career down the stretch, too, coming up huge for the Seahawks in their playoff run and eventual domination of the New England Patriots.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Jaguars will certainly have a need at running back if they lose Travis Etienne to free agency, which seems a bit more likely each passing day. But in the event that does happen, the Jaguars have recently been linked to Walker as a possible replacement. The issue is that Walker would be a replacement that would cost significantly more than his predecesor.

No matter what projections you look at, Walker is the top-ranked running back. Some projections have him earning as much as $15 million a year on the open market after the stellar end to his final season in Seattle, and that would be a steep price for a Jaguars team that should have other things on their mind.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Jaguars drafted Bhayshul Tuten for a reason last season. While he did not get extended run as a starter or feature back at any point, that is because the Jaguars didn't need him to step into that role. That doesn't mean he lacks the ability or they lack the confidence, however. The few times the Jaguars leaned on Tuten, he delivered.

Walker is a good player, but his career of production is far too similar to Etienne's. If the Jaguars want to sign Walker to a massive deal that is richer than what Etienne will get, then they are making a mistake. This has little to do with the sheer fact that Walker is a running back, and more to do with the fact that there are more logical options available.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

