BREAKING: Jaguars Hire Raiders' Fred Walker to Liam Coen's Staff
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another talented coach to Liam Coen's offensive staff.
According to a source with knowledge of the situation who spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated, the Jaguars are hiring Las Vegas Raiders assistant quarterbacks coach Fred Walker as an offensive assistant.
It is unclear what the scope of Walker's role will be with the Jaguars, but it is perhaps worth noting the Jaguars currently do not have an assistant quarterbacks coach on the staff. Former Arizona Cardinals offensive assistant Spencer Whipple is set to be the Jaguars' quarterbacks coach in 2025.
Andrew Breiner held the role of assistant quarterbacks coach for the last three seasons under former quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy, but he was not retained on Coen's staff.
Walker just concluded his third season as a coach for the Raiders. Prior to that, he served as offensive coordinator at the University of Massachusetts for a season.
Walker spent the 2020 college football season as a wide receivers coach at Murray State. Before that stint, he spent two seasons as Duke's offensive coordinator working with eventual New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Walker had coaching stints with Tennessee Tech, Troy University, and Mississippi State, where he helped coach Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Walker could set to be yet another piece of the Jaguars' puzzle to help franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence turn a corner in 2025 after two injury-riddled seasons stunted his trajectory. Now, it will be Coen and his staff's repsonsbility to make sure the Jaguars finally surround Lawrence with the support system to meet his potential.
"How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be?" Coen said last month.
"We've got to build it around him as well. We've got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process. He's earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness and mentality and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor right now.”
It certainly does not appear the Jaguars are done adding to their coaching staff just quite yet.
