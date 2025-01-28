BREAKING: Jaguars Interview Packers' Anthony Campanile For DC Role
The Jacksonville Jaguars have completed their fourth interview at the defensive coordinator position.
The team announced two new interviews on Tuesday, with the latter being Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Anthony Campanile. Campanile just finished his first year with the Packers after serving for four seasons as the Miami Dolphins linebackers coach.
Campanile is the fourth coach the Jaguars have interviewed for the role, joining Aubrey Pleasant, Daronte Jones, and Patrick Graham.
New Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke to reporters on Monday about what he is looking for in the role, which is set to be arguably the most important hire the first-year head coach makes in 2025.
"I'm gonna be involved, but it's more the shared vision of the identity, the style of play. How do we continue to drive home the message of the style of play that we want to work with and play with that's within the meetings, like being in the meeting sometimes," Coen said.
"I'm going to be very involved, obviously, as we know, with the offense and Trevor and all that, but being just the presence felt, and doing more team meetings and doing them together so that, like we talked about this, where it's not Offense, Defense, Teams, it's here. So I'll be involved, but I'm not going to be overbearing. I want that guy to have autonomy. I want that guy to have confidence, to be able to go and do it, and feel like his personality and his moral compass is showing on the product."
The Packers defense was amongst the best in the NFL last season, and the Jaguars got an up-close look at what Green Bay's system and linebackers were all about when they hosted the Packers at EverBank Stadium in a Week 8 loss.
"He's one of the best, most loyal people I've ever been around,” Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said last season. He's one of the best football coaches I've ever been around. I'm glad, very glad that he's here. I think you guys (journalists) will enjoy him. More importantly, I think the players are gonna love him and that's really important as we build this staff."
