BREAKING: Jaguars' Lawrence Has Taken Next Step in Recovery
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had surgery on his injured left shoulder this week, head coach Doug Pederson revealed on Wednesday.
"He passed the protocol actually Sunday morning this past week, so he is cleared. He is cleared on that. He actually had surgery yesterday and it was successful, so he is on the road to recovery," Pederson said.
Lawrence was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 4 following a shoulder injury vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 and a concussion vs. the Houston Texans in Week 13.
"'For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.' I’m going to miss being out there with my brothers the rest of the way. This isn’t at all what I pictured this year looking like," Lawrence said on Instagram earlier this month.
"I’ve been leaning heavy on this verse lately. I don’t know why things happen sometimes but I do believe how you respond is more important than what happens. I’m so blessed to be able to do what I do and I’m not going to let some adversity muddy the vision! Better days are ahead. 🐆 #DTWD"
The first injury was an injury to Lawrence's left shoulder and occurred in a Week 9 loss. Lawrence missed the next two starts before returning in Week 13, though he noted leading up to his final start that surgery was still on the table.
Lawrence sustained a concussion in Week 13's 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans with about four minutes left in the first-half, a result of an illegal hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Al-Shaair has since been suspended for three games.
Since Week 6 of 2023, Lawrence has sustained two concussions, two shoulder injuries, a knee injury, and an ankle injury.
Pederson said tight end Evan Engram also had his season-ending surgery earlier this week.
"He's good. Everything was positive in both players cases. And just now looking forward to recovery time," Pederson said.
"Don't know that yet," Pederson said when asked if each player would be back for OTAs.
"It is hard to put a time frame on it. You don't want to rush it. I guess the thing is too in both cases, they are not long-term, lengthy type surgeries and recovery time. At some point this spring they will be ready to go."
