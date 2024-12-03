BREAKING: Jaguars Legend Coughlin Passed Over For Hall of Fame
Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin has been passed over for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that former Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren would be the coach nominee for the next class, a position that Coughlin was among the finalists for. As a result, it is Holmgren who will get a chance to be inducted into Canton and not Coughlin.
Holmgren served as head coach in Green Bay from 1992-98, leading the Packers to the playoffs six times in those seven seasons, and with the Seattle Seahawks (1999-2008). His overall record of 174-122 includes winning Super Bowl XXXI with the Packers, ending the franchise’s 29-year title drought. He also reached Super Bowl XL after winning the NFC championship with the Seahawks.
Coughlin, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants as head coach, will now have to compete with the likes of Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll for induction next year.
Coughlin entered the Pride of the Jaguars earlier this year, honoring him as the best coach in franchise history. In his time as head coach (1995-2002), Coughlin took the Jaguars to four-straight playoff appearances and two AFC Championship Games, while also being named NFL Coach of the Year in 1997.
In eight seasons, Coughlin's teams won 68 games in the regular-season and had three double-digit win seasons. During that time, the Jaguars won two division titles.
Coughlin's selection to The Pride was based on the collective participation and recommendations of owner Shad Khan and an independent cross-section of former players, media, and executives with long-standing familiarity with the franchise.
