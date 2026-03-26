Jake Bobo Makes First Comments on Jaguars Pursuit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars found out earlier this week they would not be landing Seattle Seahawks veteran wide receiver Jake Bobo, an outcome Bobo does not appear to be too bothered by.

Speaking to Seahawks.com after the Seahawks matched the Jaguars' offer sheet , Bobo commented for the first time on the Jaguars' pursuit.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bobo on Jaguars

"I didn't want to go anywhere else. Obviously, it looked like there was a shot I was going to end up in Jacksonville, but in the back of my mind, I was hoping the guys upstairs would make something happen, and they did," Bobo said. "I was incredibly thankful for that. I knew where I wanted to be, I knew where home was, and I'm definitely glad it worked out."

So, as expected, Bobo was not exactly shedding tears at the idea of returning to the Seahawks. While the Jaguars made a competitive two-year offer for Bobo, the Seahawks seemingly were never going to let the restricted free agent and former undrafted free agent join the Jaguars.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bobo's comments or less make it clear how unlikely it actually was fort the Jaguars to land him, even with the offer they put on the table. There is a strong connection between the Seahawks and Bobo, a connection that even a likely bigger role in the offense in Duval could not shake. As a result, the Jaguars will have to explore other options at wide receiver.

The Jaguars' pursuit of Bobo to begin with indicates to us what kind of receiver they are looking for to fill the room around quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While the Jaguars have their starting trio in Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Jakobi Meyers, as well as another option in Travis Hunter, they do still need to add to the depth at the position.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The question is whether the Jaguars will go over another veteran like Bobo or instead look to April's NFL Draft, where they have 11 picks. Wide receiver is not a pressing need for the Jaguars, but the Bobo situation does show that it is on their radar.

But, as Bobo clearly detailed, the odds of him ever leaving the Seahawks were slim. The Jaguars need a big body who can block and offer value on special teams, but that player is not going to be Bobo. Who it is, however, is one of many questions facing the Jaguars ahead of April.