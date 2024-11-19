BREAKING: Jaguars' Legend Has Bleak Take on Future, Changes or Not
The Jacksonville Jaguar fanbase wants to see a change in their front office and their coaching staff, but the Jaguars seem to be fairly set to ride out the rest of the season with who they've got.
Jeff Lageman, former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end and now an analyst on the Jaguars radio broadcast, weighed in on the debate of changing the head coach position at this point in the season and is not surprised by what the Jaguars haven't done yet.
"I'm not surprised for two reasons. One, I don't think having change at this point is going to make anything better. For the time being, the only that change would allow you to do is maybe get a head start if you were planning on doing something, gives you an opportunity to get a head start on moving forward," Lageman said.
Fans have taken to social media, mainly X, to voice their opinions on Lagemans take.
The conversation about firing Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has been a conversation flowing since the Jaguars hit their rough match. Many believed that Pederson's job would be in jeopardy after the blowout by Detroit, but no action has been taken yet.
Pederson had this to say in his press conference when asked about the "unwritten rule" of making coaching changes at a certain point in the season.
“I think you've got to be really, really careful when you start pointing fingers at certain people. It's a dangerous thing. I'm not going to do that. Not doing it. Not right now. Because, as a head coach in this league that's going through what we're going through, you're pointing a finger. If it's going to be pointed, it needs to be pointed at me. Start with me. So, that's enough on that,” Pederson said.
