At What Point Do the Jaguars Pull Plug on Baalke, Pederson?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are nearing a complete rebuild. Or, at the very least, they should be.
After making the playoffs two seasons ago, the Jaguars have been anything but a playoff-caliber team since. Dating back to last season, the Jaguars have suffered numerous injuries and have done a tremendous amount of losing.
The Jaguars' problems, and their losing, is multifaceted and is much bigger than any one player or coach. This is all the more reason for a rebuild.
However, the Jaguars' front office must first decide how they want to handle their current general manager and head coaching position, as those two positions will decide the Jaguars' direction for the future.
Eric Williams of FOX Sports released his list of the hot and cold executives, players, and coaches around the NFL. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke was listed as cold, as the Jaguars have seemingly reached rock bottom following their 46-point loss to the Detroit Lions.
“Jacksonville has reached the expiration date on the head coach-GM tandem of Doug Pederson and Baalke,” Williams said. “It's never a good look when a team scores 52 points on you. Jacksonville players seemed disinterested.”
Williams noted that the Jaguars have done significantly more losing than winning over the last two seasons under Pederson. After ending last season on a losing streak, the Jaguars started this season 0-4.
Through 11 games this season, the Jaguars have had two separate four-game losing streaks. This is truly a remarkable feat.
“At 2-9, the Jaguars have lost four straight and 14 of the team's past 17 games dating back to last season," Williams said. "The Jaguars are entering their bye week, and they have a former head coach on staff who can serve in an interim role in Mike McCoy. Firing Pederson and Baalke now would give the franchise a jumpstart on the head coach/GM search.
“Owner Shad Khan believed this was the most talented team his organization had fielded in the team's history, but the Jaguars have woefully underperformed this season, and that falls at the feet of Baalke and Pederson. Time for a reset. But hey, at least the Jaguars looked good getting off the bus on Sunday.”
