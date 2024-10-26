BREAKING: Jaguars Make Game-Changing Roster Moves Ahead of Packers Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made some big moves ahead of their Week 8 tilt vs. the Green Bay Packers.
The Jaguars announced Saturday that inside linebacker Foyesade Oluokun has been activated from the injured reserve list, which means he will play vs. the Packers after missing the last seven games.
With Oluokun back in the fold, the Jaguars now have their vocal leader on defense and one of their true impact players back on the field. Oluokun will likely take back his starting role, while it appears Ventrell Miller could start beside him instead of Devin Lloyd.
"But that's the thing that we've been doing since OTAs. We've had that rotation in that position group and you've kind of seen it work out in the game, so when Foye comes back, we'll have a rotation," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. "Those guys will still continue to play. Ventrell has definitely earned snaps. So, he'll play in that rotation and how that all works out.”
Jacksonville also announced offensive tackle Cam Robinson has cleared the concussion protocol and has no game status, which means he is set to play after missing all but five plays last week.
The Jaguars also elevated running back Jake Funk and defensive end Joe Gaziano to the active roster from the practice squad.
“He's a tough guy, tough player, really good run defender, good edge-setter. He's excellent in the run game. Then as a rusher, as a power, rushes more with power and then can get on the edge and move," Nielsen said about Gaziano.
"Our plan is to get him a few more snaps this week and see how that goes. But Gaz, the history with that player, he's solid, you know exactly where he's going to be. You know how hard he's going to play and that's what you like about the guy.”
Finally, the Jaguars downgraded Andrew Wingard from questionable to out, with his return now looking like next week instead.
